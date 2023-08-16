Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.95

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.90. Precision Optics shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 113,500 shares.
Precision Optics Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 million, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.41.
Precision Optics Company Profile
Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.
