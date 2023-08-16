Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Short Interest Down 14.0% in July

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,900 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 202,300 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Princeton Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33. Princeton Bancorp has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $37.60.

Get Princeton Bancorp alerts:

Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Princeton Bancorp

About Princeton Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 74,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares during the period. 40.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Princeton Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princeton Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.