Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,438,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,360 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Realty Income worth $154,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Windle Wealth LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.7% in the first quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 84,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Realty Income by 20.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.9% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 201.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.10%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.