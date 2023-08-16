Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 130,203 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,301,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,203 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $159,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AT&T by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707,074 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.