Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,655,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Nutrien worth $122,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 2,781.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NTR stock opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.73.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.84.

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

