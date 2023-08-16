Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $102.82 Million Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $102,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CABO opened at $677.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $677.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $689.71. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $602.70 and a 1 year high of $1,408.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 66.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,275.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $881.00.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

