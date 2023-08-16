Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,485 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 262,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,485 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $118,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK stock opened at $554.73 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $568.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.39.

Insider Activity

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $675.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.95 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,296,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,296,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Deckers Outdoor

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.