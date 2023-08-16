Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $16.50 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

