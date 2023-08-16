Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Trading Down 0.9%

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 66,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,589,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Progenity Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $578.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48.

Get Progenity alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progenity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progenity by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,155,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 367,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Progenity by 324.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 335,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. The company develops targeted oral delivery of biotherapeutics, including PGN-600, an orally delivered liquid formulation of tofacitinib for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and PGN-001, an orally delivered variant of adalimumab for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.