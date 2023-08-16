Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Shares Gap Up to $125.05

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $125.05, but opened at $133.02. Progressive shares last traded at $136.41, with a volume of 912,941 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

Get Progressive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

Progressive Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.38. The stock has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,276,865. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.