ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

PRPH traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.60. 95,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.02. ProPhase Labs has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $94.30 million, a P/E ratio of -29.47 and a beta of -0.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 2,166.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth $42,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth $122,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 8.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 8.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It provides a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

