ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.23

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.23 and last traded at $70.87, with a volume of 57024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.35.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGL. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000.

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

