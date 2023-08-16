ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTYGet Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,530 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 678% compared to the typical volume of 325 call options.

SRTY traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,201. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.73. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $74.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,787,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 792.8% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 45,684 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,335,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 646.9% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 38,596 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

