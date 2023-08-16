Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 7,165 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,414 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,968 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,308 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,954,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,313,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,220,311. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $102.93.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

