Providence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1,819.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.63. 20,138,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,796,768. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

