Providence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,014,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,482.9% in the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 64,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 27,675 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.72 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 986,464 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.