Providence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 117,390 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,390 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.41. 26,091,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,654,773. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $233.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

