Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Provident Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PROV opened at $13.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $15.18.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 6.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $852,000. Institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

