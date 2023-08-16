Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1696168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Purepoint Uranium Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of C$14.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Purepoint Uranium Group Company Profile

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

