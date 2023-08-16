Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 172 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Purus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,689 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 6.3% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after acquiring an additional 692,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $439.40 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $433.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.09. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 228.86, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.