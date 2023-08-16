Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for EMCOR Group, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EMCOR Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for EMCOR Group’s current full-year earnings is $11.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.58. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EME opened at $220.73 on Monday. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $112.85 and a 52-week high of $223.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.09 and its 200-day moving average is $171.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EME. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,152,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,359,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,565,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,687,000 after purchasing an additional 82,360 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 50.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,825,000 after purchasing an additional 760,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 562.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 978,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after acquiring an additional 830,522 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,160,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,128,659.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,296 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.16%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

