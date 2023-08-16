Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIV) Issued By HC Wainwright

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIV – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$24.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.95 million.

