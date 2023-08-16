Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Decreased by Analyst

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Target in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the retailer will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s FY2024 earnings at $8.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.32.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $125.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target has a 1-year low of $124.96 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.34 and its 200-day moving average is $150.41.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $776,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 10,335.1% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 298,236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,824,000 after buying an additional 295,378 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Target by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 107,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,178,000 after acquiring an additional 35,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

