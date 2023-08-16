Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Issued By HC Wainwright

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ocuphire Pharma in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.36). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocuphire Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday.

Ocuphire Pharma Price Performance

Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $88.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.33. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ocuphire Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUP. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 428,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate for dim light or night vision disturbances; and for pharmacologically induced mydriasis and presbyopia.

