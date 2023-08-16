Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Equillium, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Equillium in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equillium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 million.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.80 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday.

Shares of EQ opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Equillium has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Equillium by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equillium by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

