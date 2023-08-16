Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Pioneer Natural Resources Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $4.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.14. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $19.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $17.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.75 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PXD. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $265.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock opened at $233.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.53. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.