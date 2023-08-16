Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.64 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.30.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $115.49 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $138.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.66.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

