Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Disc Medicine Opco Inc Lifted by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:IRON)

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Disc Medicine Opco in a research note issued on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.06). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine Opco’s current full-year earnings is ($3.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Disc Medicine Opco’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.18) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($5.66) EPS.

Get Disc Medicine Opco alerts:

IRON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

Disc Medicine Opco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRON opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. Disc Medicine Opco has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Disc Medicine Opco news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $219,112.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,731.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Disc Medicine Opco news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $219,112.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,731.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $57,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,090,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,284,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,281,570 shares of company stock valued at $59,179,692 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRON. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth $68,855,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,187,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,125,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,945,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Disc Medicine Opco by 280.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 651,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,919,000 after buying an additional 480,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Opco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine Opco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.