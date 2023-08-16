Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Reduced by Analyst

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.64 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 52.92%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. CIBC upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Desjardins set a C$28.00 target price on Manulife Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

TSE:MFC opened at C$25.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 124.91, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$20.81 and a 1-year high of C$27.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.