Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Pineapple Energy Inc. Cut by Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:PEGY)

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pineapple Energy in a research note issued on Monday, August 14th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Pineapple Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Pineapple Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Pineapple Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEGY opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. Pineapple Energy has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $7.54.

Institutional Trading of Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy ( NASDAQ:PEGY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. Pineapple Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 20.99%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pineapple Energy by 535.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 153,939 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pineapple Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Pineapple Energy Company Profile

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

Featured Articles

