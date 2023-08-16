Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Rollins, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Rollins in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Rollins’ current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.93 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 31.00%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROL. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Rollins Stock Down 1.1 %

ROL stock opened at $40.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Rollins has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

