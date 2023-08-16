Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Reduced by Analyst

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS.

DVN has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.95.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Devon Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

