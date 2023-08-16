Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Plexus Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plexus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now expects that the technology company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Plexus’ current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Plexus’ FY2024 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Plexus from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Plexus Stock Performance

PLXS stock opened at $96.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.11. Plexus has a 1-year low of $83.84 and a 1-year high of $115.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 6,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $582,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,885 shares in the company, valued at $11,628,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Plexus by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Plexus by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Plexus by 49.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Plexus in the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 80.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

