Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Raised by Zacks Research

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

View Our Latest Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $92.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $104.42.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,938,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,051 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $78,260,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,648,000 after acquiring an additional 874,617 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.