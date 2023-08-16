Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Boosted by Zacks Research

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VNOM. StockNews.com started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.89. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,717,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,567,000 after buying an additional 3,262,364 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 543.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,599 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,131,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,962,000 after acquiring an additional 656,948 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,461,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,934,000 after acquiring an additional 437,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,684,000 after acquiring an additional 410,198 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

