Qtum (QTUM) 1-Day Volume Tops $29.39 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.33 or 0.00008150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $244.27 million and $29.39 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,797.82 or 0.06283825 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00039949 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00027359 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013113 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

