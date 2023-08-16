Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Achieves $247.59 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.36 or 0.00008117 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $247.59 million and $31.34 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,822.82 or 0.06259838 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00039512 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019329 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00027225 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00012831 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

