Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $2.28

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $238.62 million and $29.75 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.28 or 0.00007890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,804.91 or 0.06252013 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00039096 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00018598 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00026631 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00012654 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

