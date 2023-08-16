Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lessened its holdings in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Quadratic Deflation ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Quadratic Deflation ETF were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNDD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,363,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quadratic Deflation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,691,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Quadratic Deflation ETF by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 57,459 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Quadratic Deflation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quadratic Deflation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $355,000.

Quadratic Deflation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Quadratic Deflation ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $15.18. 89,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,589. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68.

Quadratic Deflation ETF Announces Dividend

Quadratic Deflation ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0461 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Quadratic Deflation ETF (BNDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US Treasuries and options strategies tied to the shape of the US interest rate swap curve. BNDD was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

