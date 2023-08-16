Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qualigen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 309.46% and a negative return on equity of 164.73%.

Qualigen Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ QLGN opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $4.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualigen Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of Qualigen Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a patent-protected rapid, onsite immunoassay testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, an oligonucleotide-based drug candidate to treat various nucleolin-expressing cancers, including liquid and solid tumors; QN-165, a drug candidate for the potential broad-spectrum treatment of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and selective target antigen removal system, a therapeutic device to remove circulating tumor cells, viruses, inflammation factors, and immune checkpoints.

