QUASA Trading 0.7% Higher This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $428.82 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017715 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00018506 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013946 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,111.67 or 1.00013517 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00137318 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $345.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.