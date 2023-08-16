Radicle (RAD) Price Reaches $1.46

Radicle (RAD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Radicle has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. Radicle has a market capitalization of $72.61 million and $4.48 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for $1.46 or 0.00005100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radicle alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Radicle Profile

Radicle was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 49,829,111 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radicle is radworks.org. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.mirror.xyz.

Radicle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.