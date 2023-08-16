Radix (XRD) Trading Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Radix (XRD) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, Radix has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Radix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. Radix has a total market cap of $452.78 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:



Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,634,652,305 coins and its circulating supply is 7,861,236,419 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

