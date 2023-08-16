Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.00

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 29.32 ($0.37), with a volume of 134508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.37).
Real Estate Investors Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 29.84. The company has a market capitalization of £50.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59.
Real Estate Investors Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a GBX 0.63 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Real Estate Investors’s previous dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.
About Real Estate Investors
Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.37 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.
Featured Articles
