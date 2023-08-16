Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Issue $0.26 Aug 23 Dividend

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) declared a aug 23 dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2555 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 213.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

Shares of O opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.98.

A number of analysts have recently commented on O shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 29.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,377,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,941,000 after purchasing an additional 271,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,237,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,971,000 after purchasing an additional 63,197 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

