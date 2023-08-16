Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL) in the last few weeks:

7/28/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $375.00 to $410.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $385.00 to $440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $465.00.

7/27/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $304.00 to $375.00.

7/27/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $430.00 to $470.00.

7/27/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $410.00.

7/17/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $425.00.

7/6/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $334.00 to $332.00.

6/30/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 3M.

6/30/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..

6/29/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $340.00 to $376.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/27/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $391.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $331.00.

6/27/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $363.00.

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $407.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,997. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $429.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $372.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

