Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Huntsman (HUN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Huntsman (NYSE: HUN) in the last few weeks:

8/3/2023 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Huntsman had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Huntsman had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2023 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $24.00 to $22.00.

6/20/2023 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $27.00.

Huntsman Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

In related news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

