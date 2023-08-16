Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Huntsman (HUN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Huntsman (NYSE: HUN) in the last few weeks:
- 8/3/2023 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2023 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2023 – Huntsman had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/2/2023 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2023 – Huntsman had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/22/2023 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $24.00 to $22.00.
- 6/20/2023 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $27.00.
Huntsman Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:HUN traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Huntsman
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Huntsman
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.