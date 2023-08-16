Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nerdy (NRDY)

Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/9/2023 – Nerdy had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Nerdy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.75 to $5.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Nerdy had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Nerdy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $3.50 to $5.00.

Shares of NRDY stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $4.23. 657,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67. Nerdy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $75,624.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,484,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,728,239.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $77,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,534,759 shares in the company, valued at $32,763,100.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $75,624.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,484,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,728,239.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 120,600 shares of company stock valued at $379,824. Insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 76,776 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,332,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 75,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

