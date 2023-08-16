Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Avid Technology (AVID)

Avid Technology (NASDAQ: AVID) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/14/2023 – Avid Technology was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.05 price target on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Avid Technology was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $27.05 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

8/10/2023 – Avid Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Avid Technology was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/9/2023 – Avid Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avid Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.18. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $33.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18.

Institutional Trading of Avid Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Avid Technology by 88.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Avid Technology by 77.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 37.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 52.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.