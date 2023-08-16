Reik & CO. LLC Buys 575 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Reik & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TR. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 17.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TR traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.74. 25,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,660. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.09. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.10. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $46.11.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

